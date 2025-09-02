Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chick-fil-A and A Child’s Hope join forces with Hope Sacks

Join the Hope Sacks campaign with Chick-fil-A and A Child’s Hope International to fight weekend hunger for local students.
Hope Sacks is feeding students across Cincinnati who face weekend hunger. This September, for Hunger Action Month, a $100+ donation through HopeSacks.org provides meals for local kids and you'll receive free Chick-fil-A sandwich coupons as a thank-you.

