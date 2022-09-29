Checking our Sump Pump Ahead of Rain
Posted at 1:39 PM, Sep 29, 2022
Hurricane Ian is on the radar and we may see some remnants from the storm here in the Tri-State. Which is a good reminder to make sure your sump pump is properly working before we see rain again. In today's maintenance minute, Nick Alley from Dry Effect shares ways you can check in on your sump pump.
