Celebrating World Sleep Day with New Life Furniture Bank

World Sleep Day is a reminder that many people still struggle to get a good night’s rest because they do not have a bed to sleep in. New Life Furniture Bank is working to change that. The organization is celebrating 20 years of furnishing homes for families across Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Dayton.

New Life Furniture Bank provides furniture for people who are overcoming homelessness, fleeing domestic violence situations, veterans and children aging out of foster care. When families move into an empty home, they are referred by partnering agencies and the organization helps fully furnish the space.

Many families do not have basic items like beds, sofas or dining room tables. The nonprofit serves about 40 families every week and this year will provide about 2,000 beds for families in need.

To learn more or donate furniture, visit nlfurniture.org.

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