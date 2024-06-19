Celebrating Community Heroes with Starbucks!!

The Starbucks Foundation’s Neighborhood Grants are making waves in local communities. Kelly Goodejohn, the Chief Social Impact Officer and VP for Starbucks, shares how we’ve supported over 2,800 nonprofits. For more information, visit Stories.Starbucks.com/stories/neighborhood-grants

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..