Celebrate the season at Our Gift Box and Cafe in Amelia

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Step into the holiday celebration at Our Gift Box and Cafe Amelia & Bakery in Amelia. The store is fully decked out with festive gifts, nostalgic décor, sweet treats, and hands-on cookie decorating classes. Families can also meet The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who for a memorable holiday visit. Learn more at ourgiftbox.com or follow Our Gift Box on Facebook.com/Ourgiftboxandcafe

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..