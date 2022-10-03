Celebrate the Importance of Eating Better and Together

Every year, October serves as Eat Better, Eat Together Month. While the history of the day is unknown, it is meant to promote better eating habits, and encourage people to share more meals together. On September 30th, Chopped Champion Chef Lauren Van Liew is available to share great ideas to celebrate Eat Better, Eat Together month. It is no secret spending time with loved ones is beneficial. Eating with family and friends on a regular basis has been associated with improved social skills, better eating habits and fewer behavioral problems in teenagers. It is also helpful for reducing stress in adults, which is something everyone can appreciate this time of year.

SOMETHING TO MAKE A MEMORABLE MEAL

When thinking of memorable meals, think of peanut butter! Peanut butter is a staple in more than 90-percnt of household pantries. It can be used in so many ways. Most adults, and especially kids, do not get enough fruits and veggies. Introducing peanut butter in creative recipes can actually get kids to eat those fresh fruits and veggies. There are some amazing recipes at PeanutButterLovers.com. Kids go crazy for this Thai Peanut Dipping sauce with lime juice, soy and siracha. It is great for dipping cucumbers, carrots, celery and even broccoli. Another tasty treat is Thai Peanut Naan Pizza. The kids love to help make it. And finally, Lauren’s personal favorite, the classic Peanut Butter Pie.

SOMETHING UNIQUE THAT HAS GUESTS AND FAMILY COMING BACK

Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is a delicious, fully cooked smoked sausage that comes in three flavors: Cajun, Andouille, and Blackened Seasoned Chicken Smoked Sausage. It pairs perfectly with Zatarain’s rice mixes or on its own as a primary dish for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Here is a New Orleans jambalaya that every member of any family will enjoy eating together. Lauren uses Zatarain’s for her Grilled Shrimp Boil Kabobs, a real crowd pleaser! Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is available at Kroger, Walmart, Food Lion and many other stores across the country.

