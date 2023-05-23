Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Celebrate Summer with Unique Treats & Eats

Cookbook Author a Food Writer Rebecca Lang Reveals Favorite Foods and Hacks for Making Every Party a Success
Posted at 1:52 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 13:52:49-04

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

If anyone is looking for the ingredients for a fantastic summer or Memorial Day party, or any party for that matter, then check out Michelle Hopkins interview with Chef Rebecca Lang, author of numerous cookbooks and a nationally renowned recipe creator. Chef Lang shares some her top summer entertaining tips and the same kind of advice she shares with eager students. Make this a summer that all neighbors, friends and relatives will remember for years.

For more information, visit www.TipsOnTV.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022
Weekdays at 9AM

Catch the fun weekdays at 9AM