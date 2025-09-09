Celebrate Responsible Gaming Month with DraftKings
This September, DraftKings is spotlighting Responsible Gaming Education Month with new sweepstakes and tools to help fans keep betting safe, fun, and in control.
DraftKings is taking Responsible Gaming Education Month seriously this September. With features like My Budget Builder and My Stat Sheet, fans can enjoy betting while staying in control. Interact with these tools for a chance to win NFL tickets each week, plus a grand prize trip to Super Bowl LX. Visit rg.draftkings.com to learn more.
