Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Celebrate National Chili Month with Gold Star

Celebrate National Chili Month with Gold Star
Posted
and last updated

It’s National Chili Month, and Gold Star is doing more than serving up their famous chili - they’re honoring the Flavor Makers that make Cincinnati special! The Flavor Makers help showcase the flavor of our community while supporting the effort to help feed local children in need through the Freestore Foodbank.

Join in the celebration of National Chili Month by visiting your local Gold Star and support the Flavor Makers’ mission to make a difference. Learn more about the Flavor Makers and the initiative at goldstarchili.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money