Celebrate National Bargain Hunting Week at Ollie’s
Prev
Next
Ollie’s celebrates National Bargain Hunting Week with deals up to 70% off brand-name finds across 600+ stores
Posted
Celebrate National Bargain Hunting Week at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, America’s largest retailer of brand-name closeouts and excess inventory. Now through Aug. 17, score deals up to 70% off! Find your nearest store at ollies.com.
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..