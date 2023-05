Besides the flowers, the ‘go-to’ on Mother’s Day is…the meal. But why not elevate the classic American brunch with a French twist? One special couple says whether you are dining in or eating out, little details can make celebrating mom easy, delicious and unforgettable.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..