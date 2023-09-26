Celebrate Fall at Bob Evans
Prev
Next
Celebrate Fall at Bob Evans
Posted at 12:31 PM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 12:31:52-04
Enjoy good comfort food and fall flavors at Bob Evans! President and CMO, Bob Holtcamp, joined Michelle and Pete with their newly added, mouthwatering dishes. For more information about the new menu, visit www.BobEvans.com
#WCPO9Sponsor
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..