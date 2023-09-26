Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Celebrate Fall at Bob Evans

Celebrate Fall at Bob Evans
Michelle Hopkins and Pete Scalia with Bob Holtcamp, President & CMO of Bob Evans talking about the new Fall menu items at Bob Evans.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 12:31:52-04

Enjoy good comfort food and fall flavors at Bob Evans! President and CMO, Bob Holtcamp, joined Michelle and Pete with their newly added, mouthwatering dishes. For more information about the new menu, visit www.BobEvans.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!