Celebrate Agricultural Education with Culver’s Scoops of Thanks Day

Culver’s is bringing back Scoops of Thanks Day on Thursday, May 7, giving guests a simple way to support agricultural education.

For a $1 donation, guests can receive a single scoop of Culver’s fresh frozen custard in chocolate, vanilla, or the one-day-only flavor of the day, Blue Barn Brownie. The featured flavor has Vanilla Fresh Frozen Custard swirled with fudge and caramel and topped with gooey brownie pieces.

Donations from Scoops of Thanks Day stay local and support agricultural education programs, helping provide hands-on learning opportunities for FFA members. Visit Culver’s on May 7 to take part in Scoops of Thanks Day and support the future of food. Find a location at culvers.com.

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