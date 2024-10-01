Celebrate 100 Years of Spelling Excellence

Bee Part of 100 Years of Spelling Excellence!

For a century, the Scripps National Spelling Bee has inspired and empowered students across the country to excel in language and learning. This year, they are celebrating their 100th anniversary, and your school can be a part of this incredible milestone!

The Scripps National Spelling Bee offers students the opportunity to showcase their spelling and vocabulary skills while learning important life lessons like resilience, perseverance, and healthy competition. Whether students are spelling their first words or competing on the national stage, they’ll gain valuable experiences that will last a lifetime.

Register your school today at spellingbee.com and help your students discover the magic of words. In Ohio, thanks to a generous donation from the Ohio Lottery, schools can enroll for just $75! To learn more, visit spellingbee.com