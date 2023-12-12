Cash Explosion's Facing Hunger Campaign

The Ohio Lottery's Cash Explosion has partnered with the Ohio Association of Food Banks for their 12th annual Facing Hunger Campaign. Cash Explosion co-host David McCreary joined Michelle Hopkins and Pete Scalia to discuss the campaign and how you can help make an impact in our community.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..