Carpet cleaning that lasts with Zerorez Cincinnati

Zerorez Cincinnati uses patented ZR Water to clean carpets without soaps or chemicals, leaving no residue so they stay cleaner longer.
If your carpets look clean but never stay that way, the culprit may be residue left behind by traditional cleaning methods. Zerorez Cincinnati solves this with their patented ZR Water, which leaves no residue to attract dirt or stains, keeping carpets cleaner longer and safe for pets and kids.

For a limited time, they’re offering a free room of carpet cleaning when you order three rooms for $139 with promo code TV139. Plus, get a free dryer vent cleaning with an air duct cleaning using promo code TVDUCTS.

Call (513) 845-0151 or visit zerorezcinci.com to schedule.

