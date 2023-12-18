Caring For Neighbors In Need With The Salvation Army

Giving Tuesday donations to nonprofits declined 10 percent this year, according to GivingTuesday Data Commons. The Salvation Army is reminding people of ways they can help support their communities and restore the United States’ reputation of caring for neighbors in need.

Whether people can give $5, $50 or no money at all, they can still support their local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, disaster response, daycare, job training and other essential services to their community.

Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, National Commander of The Salvation Army, joined Pete Scalia to share details on giving back so that every family may live without fear of homelessness, food insecurity or loss of hope.

For more information, visit www.SalvationArmyUSA.org

