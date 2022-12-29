Watch Now
Caregiver Support at Cincinnati VA Medical Center

VA voluntary services is the largest volunteer program in the federal government. At medical centers, volunteers’ roles range from traditional ones, such as providing volunteers for escorting patients and administrative duties, to creative activities and connecting Veterans to services in the community.

Who can volunteer?

  • Must be 18 or older
  • Must be willing to make a commitment
  • Can begin the volunteer process at any time of the year
  • Must be willing to undergo a background check and Tuberculosis test
  • Must have COVID vaccination(s)
  • Must have flu vaccination

The volunteer onboarding process can take 2-6 weeks to complete. It is VAMC's responsibility to ensure the safety of their patients and residents with a thorough screening process. This screening process includes a criminal background check and, in some cases, a physical examination and verification of driver’s license. Volunteers will observe an orientation video online and will then have a more specific orientation when they reach their unit/department.

Call Cincinnati VA Voluntary Services for more information about volunteering and donating.

Visit https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online/ or call 513-861-3100 ext. 206057

