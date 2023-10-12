Watch Now
Career Readiness Playbook for Teens

Posted at 12:27 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 12:27:12-04

You may have heard that buzzwords like: “upskilling” and “reskilling” are necessary to maintain career stability and growth in today’s job market. But for high school students entering the workforce after college or high school, there’s good news: with a little support, they can get a head start on developing those critical skills now - skills that are attractive to both employers and colleges and universities.

In fact, effective career planning begins earlier than graduation. Research shows that more than 75% of high school students want to focus on building skills that will prepare them for in-demand jobs. But they're also concerned about taking the "wrong" path after high school. Dr. Lorna Bryant, Director of Career Education for Pearson Virtual Schools (and a parent of young adults herself), shares her unique insights about helping teens connect with career interests and the many resources available for those who want to get a jump start on their career path.

To learn more about choosing the right path for your student, visit www.ConnectionsAcademy.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
