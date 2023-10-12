Career Readiness Playbook for Teens

You may have heard that buzzwords like: “upskilling” and “reskilling” are necessary to maintain career stability and growth in today’s job market. But for high school students entering the workforce after college or high school, there’s good news: with a little support, they can get a head start on developing those critical skills now - skills that are attractive to both employers and colleges and universities.

In fact, effective career planning begins earlier than graduation. Research shows that more than 75% of high school students want to focus on building skills that will prepare them for in-demand jobs. But they're also concerned about taking the "wrong" path after high school. Dr. Lorna Bryant, Director of Career Education for Pearson Virtual Schools (and a parent of young adults herself), shares her unique insights about helping teens connect with career interests and the many resources available for those who want to get a jump start on their career path.

To learn more about choosing the right path for your student, visit www.ConnectionsAcademy.com

#WCPO9Sponsor