Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Cardiovascular Disease Services Offered at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center

Cardiovascular Disease Services Offered at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center
Posted at 2:11 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 14:11:38-05

Although there are many different forms of cardiovascular disease, one of the most common forms is a narrowing or a blocking of the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart. This is called coronary artery disease and is the main reason people have heart attacks.

At the Cincinnati VA Medical Center, their cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting Veterans’ heart and blood vessels. They’ll evaluate Veterans for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects and determine how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure.

To schedule an appointment with your primary care provider, call 513-861-3100 or visit www.va.gov/cincinnati-health-care.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022