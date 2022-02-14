Cardiovascular Disease Services at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center

Although there are many different forms of cardiovascular disease, one of the most common forms is a narrowing or a blocking of the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart. This is called coronary artery disease, and is the main reason people have heart attacks.

At the Cincinnati VA Medical Center, our cardiology specialists offer advanced treatment and care for conditions affecting Veterans’ heart and blood vessels. We’ll evaluate Veterans for coronary heart disease, heart-valve disease, and heart defects and determine how well blood flows through your heart vessels or find the cause of your heart failure.

To schedule an appointment with your primary care provider, call 513-861-3100 or visit www.va.gov/cincinnati-health-care.