Cardiac Electrical System and Atrial Fibrillation Treatment at Mercy Health

Posted at 11:57 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 11:57:58-05

Atrial Fibrillation or Afib for short is responsible for almost 500,000 emergency room visits per year. 12-15 Million people in the US by 2030. As the population ages, Afib will become more prevalent in society. Many people think that heart palpitations are a sign on Afib. In some patients, atrial fibrillation symptoms are less noticeable. Fatigue, tiredness are the only symptom of Afib. Left untreated, Atrial Fibrillation can cause heart disease, stroke. If you suspect that you might have Afib, consult your primary care physician to see if you qualify for a visit to the Mercy Health Heart Institute.

Learn more at www.mercy.com/heart

