Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Capital One Digital Finance Report

Capital One Digital Finance Report
Posted at 12:03 PM, Apr 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-30 12:03:47-04

Banking in the Digital Age has become critical to managing finances. From paying bills and checking bank balances to sending money to friends, it’s almost impossible to get by without tech knowledge. New research from the Capital One Insights Center found 86% of Americans, including older consumers, are digitally literate and well-equipped to use digital platforms to meet their routine banking needs.

Adam Davis, Vice President of Financial Health, Inclusion and Liquidity at Capital One, joined Michelle Hopkins to discuss the digital banking survey in detail.

Read the full report – https://www.capitalone.com/about/insights-center/digital-financial-literacy-and-banking/

Take free online financial literacy education courses developed by Capital One and Khan Academy - https://www.capitalone.com/about/khan-academy/

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.