Capital One Digital Finance Report

Banking in the Digital Age has become critical to managing finances. From paying bills and checking bank balances to sending money to friends, it’s almost impossible to get by without tech knowledge. New research from the Capital One Insights Center found 86% of Americans, including older consumers, are digitally literate and well-equipped to use digital platforms to meet their routine banking needs.

Adam Davis, Vice President of Financial Health, Inclusion and Liquidity at Capital One, joined Michelle Hopkins to discuss the digital banking survey in detail.

Read the full report – https://www.capitalone.com/about/insights-center/digital-financial-literacy-and-banking/

Take free online financial literacy education courses developed by Capital One and Khan Academy - https://www.capitalone.com/about/khan-academy/

#WCPO9Sponsor