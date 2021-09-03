Calling on the "Lunatic Fringe" for a Life-Saving Blood Donation with Hoxworth

Hoxworth Blood Center is calling on the “lunatic fringe” of rock and roll to celebrate the end of summer with a lifesaving blood donation before the annual WEBN fireworks. Individuals who donate at one of Hoxworth’s seven Neighborhood Donor Centers between Monday, August 30 through Tuesday, September 7 will receive an official 2021 WEBN frog t-shirt. Appointments are highly encouraged, and masks are required of all donors. For more information or to schedule a donation, call Hoxworth at (513) 451-0910 or visit www.hoxworth.org

