Building Self-Esteem with Blippi and Dove

Beloved Live-Action Children's Brand, Blippi, Teams with the Dove Self-Esteem Project to Launch Entertaining &amp; Engaging Episodes Empowering Children to Build Self-Esteem!
Parents know that raising children is hard, and the glaring messages the media sends about ideal body types do not help. Staying positive about your body is something that even adults struggle with, but new research shows it affects children earlier than previously understood. There is hope, however, and a Global effort to boost body confidence in children with a familiar and beloved children’s brand. Blippi, the world’s most popular live-action children’s brand with more than one billion monthly views across its platforms, has teamed with Dove to stage a body image intervention! You can explore this new content by searching for Blippi on YouTube or visiting blippi.com/dove.

