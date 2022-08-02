Watch Now
Building a First Aid Kit and Preparing for Adventures

Posted at 2:11 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 14:11:59-04

As we enjoy our last moments of summer and start thinking ahead into the fall and back-to-school– it’s important to be prepared for every adventure; especially for the usual cuts, scrapes, and bruises that come with the everyday recess and after-school activities. It’s important for parents to be prepared for the unexpected, and as experts say, “being prepared is half the battle.”

Mom blogger and parenting expert Joyce Brewer of Mommy Talk Show has teamed up with BAND-AID® Brand to help us build a personalized first aid kit for back-to-school adventures.

For More Information, Visit: band-aid.com
Build Your Own First Aid Kit, available at Target and Target.com, while supplies last.

#WCPO9Sponsor

