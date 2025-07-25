Budget-friendly paint projects you can do this weekend
HGTV design expert Kelly Edwards reveals her go-to paint products, project prep tips, and must-have tools for affordable summer updates. Find everything you need at Walmart.
Posted
Want to give your home a summer refresh? HGTV design expert Kelly Edwards shares her favorite affordable weekend projects using Glidden paint and tools, which are available now at Walmart.
#WCPO9Sponsor
