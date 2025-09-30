Buckeye Health Plan helps new moms with breastfeeding support and resources
From free pumps to doula services, Buckeye Health Plan supports breastfeeding moms with supplies, consultations and care. Visit buckeyehealthplan.com for details.
Breastfeeding offers vital health benefits but can be challenging for new moms. Buckeye Health Plan provides free breast pumps, milk storage bags, lactation consultations, doula services and more. Learn how to access these resources at buckeyehealthplan.com.
