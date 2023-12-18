Brighter Smile for the Holidays with Power Swabs

Do you want a long-lasting bright and white smile? Power Swabs is clinically proven to whiten teeth an average of 2 shades whiter in 5-minutes and 6 shades in 7 days. Power Swabs Smile is a 7-day system, so you do this for a week and the results can last up to 6 months. Lifestyle Consultant, Scott DeFalco, joined Michelle Hopkins to learn more! You can take advantage of the Power Swabs Holiday Special that includes 50% off with free shipping and quick stick. Call 1-800-284-8763 or visit www.powerswabs.com

#WCPO9Sponsor