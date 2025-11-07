Brighten Your Smile Fast with Power Swabs

Your smile is often the first thing people notice and now it’s easier than ever to make it shine. Power Swabs can whiten your teeth up to two shades in just 5 minutes with no sensitivity.

This Thanksgiving, enjoy 50% off, free shipping, and a free Quick Stick to keep your smile bright all season long. Visit www.powerswabs.com or call 1-800-284-8763.

Stay connected and see real results by following Power Swabs on Facebook at www.facebook.com/powerswabsmile and on Instagram at instagram.com/powerswabs

#WCPO9Sponsor