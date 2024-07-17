Watch Now
Breathe Easy: Protecting Your Health from Air Pollution

Posted at 8:17 AM, Jul 17, 2024

Concerned about air quality? Discover the crucial insights you need to protect your health amidst rising air pollution and extreme weather conditions. Dr. Nikki Vars McCullough, a Respiratory Health Specialist in 3M's Personal Safety Division, joined Michelle Hopkins on Cincy Lifestyle to share her expertise on the impacts of poor air quality and offers practical solutions to safeguard your indoor environment.

For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control website at CDC.gov or 3M's dedicated wildfire safety page at 3m.com/wildfiresafety

