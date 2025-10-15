Breathe easier at work: How Lysol Air Sanitizer helps fight viruses and odors
Cleaner air means healthier employees. Lysol Air Sanitizer kills 99.9% of airborne viruses and bacteria, reduces odors, and helps businesses build safer, more confident workplaces.
The air you breathe at work can have a big impact on your health, productivity, and peace of mind. Nearly 70% of employees say they avoid shared spaces because the air feels “off,” and poor air quality can cost U.S. businesses billions of dollars in lost productivity each year. Lysol Air Sanitizer is the first and only EPA-registered product proven to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria¹ and eliminates odors in the air. Learn more at lysolprosolutions.com/air
