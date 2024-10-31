Watch Now
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Key Insights and Support from Buckeye Health Plan

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a crucial time to discuss the realities of this pervasive disease. Dr. Kambelos, Medical Director at Buckeye Health Plan, joined Michelle Hopkins to share essential information about breast cancer and the vital role of early detection.

At Buckeye Health Plan, they are dedicated to improving community health, one member at a time. They offer support through rewards for mammograms, transportation assistance, and comprehensive resources for those diagnosed with breast cancer. To learn more about breast cancer detection and the support available through Buckeye Health Plan, watch the full interview and visit www.buckeyehealthplan.com/mammograms

