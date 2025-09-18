Breaking barriers in senior mental health
As many as 7 million seniors live with depression. Hear how Dr. Bernie Ranchero and patient Connie Thomas show that talking and genetic testing can bring faster, more effective help.
Many seniors face depression but hesitate to seek help. Dr. Bernie Ranchero and patient Connie Thomas explain why talking about mental health is the first step and how genetic testing helps seniors find the right treatment faster. Larn more at genesight.com.
