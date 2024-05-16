Breaking Barriers: Amber Campbell's Story at Addiction Recovery Care

Amber Campbell went from having no management experience to transforming lives at Addiction Recovery Care. She shares her story of dedication and hope in her Road to Recovery.

Addiction Recovery Care's unique approach focuses on treating the whole person - mind, body, and spirit - with a four-phase program that leads to long-term recovery. If you know someone who would benefit from any Addiction Recovery Care program, do not hesitate to call ARC to begin an assessment at 877-959-2321 or visit arccenters.com to use their confidential chat function. They are available 24/7/365.

#WCPO9Sponsor