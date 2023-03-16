Watch Now
Brain Injury Awareness Month with Cincinnati VA Medical Center

Brain Injury Awareness Month
Posted at 10:44 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 10:44:13-04

The theme for Brain Injury Awareness Month is 'more than my brain injury'. Honoring millions of Americans that are living with brain injury, 'more than my brain injury' means people don’t necessarily want to be defined by their injury.

Pete Scalia spoke with Laura Klug, Traumatic Brain Injury Polytrauma Program Manager and certified brain injury specialist at Cincinnati VA Medical Center to learn more.

If a Veteran is concerned about a potential brain injury, they may speak to their care team or self-refer to TBI/Polytrauma by calling 513-475-6894.

