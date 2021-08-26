Bourbon Blonde Blog: 3 Summer Beauty & Wellness Products You Must Try

Here are a few great summer beauty & wellness products!

Jergens US is a brand Megan has been using for years, and this lotion not only keeps her skin moisturized, but it also smells amazing! We can indulge our bodies with this non-greasy formula for silky smooth skin. It visibly heals cracked and dry skin. It’s made with Avocado Oil and Oat Extract to soothe skin all over and help add and retain moisture.

nurish by Nature Made

Taking daily vitamins has never been so easy! This vitamin subscription service delivers customized vitamin packets right to your door making it so easy to stay on track! Using a science-based assessment, they look at factors like age, diet, & wellness goals to curate an assortment of vitamins that are perfect for YOU! The daily grab-n-go packets even have your name on them!

This energy drink is a hit in Megan's house! Celsius Energy is essential energy you need to keep moving during the day! It’s a better-for-you energy, & is a premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It’s packed with 7 essential vitamins, has zero sugar, and contains ingredients like green tea, guarana, and ginger. Megan and her husband both love this stuff!