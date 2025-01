Feeling the winter blahs? Fight back with foods that fuel your immune system! Dietitian Annessa Chumbley joined Pete Scalia to share how real, delicious food can help you feel energized and stay healthy. Plus, the benefits of Chilean cherries, Lifeway Kefir, and Rockit™ Apples and how they can help fight inflammation and keep your gut happy.

For more recipes and information, follow Annessa on social @AnnessaChumbleyRD or visit www.annessard.com

#WCPO9Sponsor