Boosalis Baking: Simple ingredients, timeless techniques, unforgettable flavor

Boosalis Baking in Kenwood is serving up fresh croissants, buttery baguettes, and delicious pastries daily with simple, honest ingredients and timeless technique
There’s nothing like the smell of fresh-baked bread and pastries to start your day. At Boosalis Baking in Kenwood, every croissant, baguette, and sweet treat is made from scratch daily using simple, honest ingredients. From the rich, buttery Kouign-amann to delicate almond cream croissants and hand-shaped baguettes, every bite is a taste of classic European technique and quality. Located across from Kenwood Mall, Boosalis Baking is easy to find and impossible to forget. Stop by for a morning treat or grab a loaf for dinner — once you taste the difference, you’ll keep coming back.

📍 7565 Kenwood Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45236
📞 513-745-9106

