Booking.com’s Black Friday event offers flexible travel savings

Black Friday isn’t just for gadgets. Booking.com is rolling out its biggest travel event yet with savings on stays, flights, cruises, attractions, and more.
Holiday travelers take note. Booking.com is rolling out its biggest Black Friday travel event yet with major savings on stays, flights, rental cars, cruises, attractions, and airport transfers. From Nov. 20 through Dec. 3, travelers can find hotels and vacation rentals up to 40% off, flights up to 15% off, attractions up to 20% off, car rentals up to 25% off, and cruises with up to $2,000 in onboard credits. Many options include flexible cancellations, and stays are valid through the end of 2026. Whether it’s a weekend getaway or a bucket list vacation, these deals make planning ahead easier than ever.

Learn more at Booking.com.

