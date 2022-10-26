Watch Now
Book Your Winter Getaway

Registry Collection Hotels
Posted at 1:04 PM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 13:04:21-04

Engaging local culture? Eating local foods? Spa services or luxury pools? How about a “Bleisure” trip? According to a new survey, the answer is YES, people are ready to look forward to all of those things – and more.

Depending on where you live, cooler temperatures are coming or cold snaps are already here – meaning those darker days of winter are on their way.

When those cold-weather blues hit, psychologists say that having something to look forward to is a known mood-booster. Whether it’s a gathering of family and friends (a girls’ spa trip to Mexico?), an opportunity to help others or a change of scenery (an exceptional, all-inclusive adults-only resort in Punta Cana?) - the benefits of anticipating something exciting can make more optimistic about the future.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Palladium Hotel Group have recently signed a strategic alliance that makes it easier than ever to turn those daydreams into reality. Located in the exotic locales of Mexico, Brazil, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, TV Host and Lifestyle Expert Kathy Buccio shows us one the newest gems in Registry Collection Hotels, Costa Mujeres Grand Palladium for a little visual and mental TLC!

For more information, visit registrycollectionhotels.com

