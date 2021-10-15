Book Your Vacations Now, Here's Why!

Overwhelming demand for vacation travel means that your choice of travel dates, resorts and price points may not be available for last-minute bookings. That’s why it’s important to book your holiday, winter and spring break trips now, so that you can have your first choices for vacation.
We talked to travel enthusiast and journalist Stephanie Oswald live from Cancun, Mexico about the state of travel and her tips on how to book your next trip with ease.
Posted at 1:07 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 13:07:33-04
