Book Look: "Negotiation as a Martial Art: Techniques to Master the Art of Human Exchange"

We all negotiate, whether purchasing a car, making multi-million-dollar deals or deciding who will take the kids to practice. Put more accurately, we are always negotiating. There is always something we want that we do not have or something we have which others want. Those human transactions are very human. But like many soft skills, we don't teach it. We consider negotiation something that we have to learn by doing it. In life, trial and error is often the basic teacher of negotiation. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

In his new book, "Negotiation as a Martial Art: Techniques to Master the Art of Human Exchange", author, lawyer, and business expert Cash Nickerson provides the answers you need to succeed with negotiations for life and business.