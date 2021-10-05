Watch
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Book Look: "Negotiation as a Martial Art: Techniques to Master the Art of Human Exchange"

items.[0].videoTitle
Book Look: "Negotiation as a Martial Art: Techniques to Master the Art of Human Exchange"
Posted at 5:08 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 17:08:11-04

We all negotiate, whether purchasing a car, making multi-million-dollar deals or deciding who will take the kids to practice. Put more accurately, we are always negotiating. There is always something we want that we do not have or something we have which others want. Those human transactions are very human. But like many soft skills, we don't teach it. We consider negotiation something that we have to learn by doing it. In life, trial and error is often the basic teacher of negotiation. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

In his new book, "Negotiation as a Martial Art: Techniques to Master the Art of Human Exchange", author, lawyer, and business expert Cash Nickerson provides the answers you need to succeed with negotiations for life and business.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Mona Morrow

11:59 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Clyde Gray

11:57 AM, Apr 02, 2020