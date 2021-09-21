Book Look: Negotiation as a Martial Art

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More than we probably realize, we all negotiate. Whether it's as simple as purchasing a car or as complicated as making multi-million-dollar deals, negotiation is a huge part of our life. Cash Nickerson is a wildly successful businessman and well-known philanthropist who also gives back by sharing his amazing experience in books. His newest is: "Negotiation as a Martial Art: Techniques to Master the Art of Human Exchange."

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team Mona Morrow Clyde Gray