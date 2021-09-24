Book Look: "5-Star Life" by Britney Ruby Miller

We all know the Ruby name here in Cincinnati, Ohio, and now there's a new book out from the CEO of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment. Britney Ruby Miller shares her story about overcoming a multitude of challenges in her new book "5-STAR LIFE: The Faithful Fight to Overcome Obstacle and Pursue Excellence." It’s an unique memoir about dealing with family tragedy, infidelity, infertility and a pandemic that threatened to close the family business as well as shutter the restaurant industry.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join our hosts Clyde Gray and Mona Morrow as well as our reporter Allie Martin weekdays at 10 a.m. after Kelly & Ryan right here on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team Mona Morrow Clyde Gray