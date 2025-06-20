Watch Now
Bob Evans Launches New Summer Menu Full of Berry Delicious Flavors

Taste the summer season at Bob Evans with berry-inspired meals and summer classics, all made with farm-fresh ingredients.
Bob Evans is bringing the season’s best flavors to your plate with its new summer menu, available now through the end of July. With a focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients, including hand-picked strawberries from trusted farm partners, these limited-time dishes are crafted to satisfy every craving.

The menu includes the new Chocolate Strawberry Farmer’s Choice, Fresh Berry Hotcakes for only $6.99, and a delicious Chicken Salad Fruit Plate. You can also mix and match your favorites with the Pick 2 combos starting at $8.99.

Learn more and Order at Bobevans.com or the App.

