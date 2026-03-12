Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Blue Bell Creameries is now available in Cincinnati

Blue Bell Ice Cream is now available in the Cincinnati and Dayton market. Learn where to find it in stores and get details on flavors, giveaways and more at bluebell.com.
Blue Bell Creameries is now available in Cincinnati
Posted
and last updated

Blue Bell Creameries is now available in the Cincinnati area, and Lauren Lewis joined Pete Scalia in studio to talk about the expansion into the Cincinnati and Dayton market. This week, Blue Bell products began arriving at most major retailers in the area, including Kroger, Meijer, Walmart and Walgreens. Lewis also shared more about the brand’s bestselling homemade vanilla flavor and the upcoming Blue Bell events trailer, which will be visiting local Kroger stores over the next couple weeks with free ice cream merchandise.

For more information on flavors, event schedules and more, visit bluebell.com.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Let's Talk, Anderson Township! Meet us at Anderson Tap House on March 19th to find solutions, together