Blue Bell Creameries is now available in Cincinnati

Blue Bell Creameries is now available in the Cincinnati area, and Lauren Lewis joined Pete Scalia in studio to talk about the expansion into the Cincinnati and Dayton market. This week, Blue Bell products began arriving at most major retailers in the area, including Kroger, Meijer, Walmart and Walgreens. Lewis also shared more about the brand’s bestselling homemade vanilla flavor and the upcoming Blue Bell events trailer, which will be visiting local Kroger stores over the next couple weeks with free ice cream merchandise.

For more information on flavors, event schedules and more, visit bluebell.com.

