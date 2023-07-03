Blood donors needed during critical summer months

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

Hoxworth Blood Center is in need of donors of all types and is offering special gifts throughout July as a thank you!



July 1-5: All donors who donate at any Hoxworth donor center receive a voucher for two free tickets to a Cincinnati Reds game.

July 6-31: Holly Jolly July – All donors who donate at any Hoxworth donor center receive a $10 eGift card.

– All donors who donate at any Hoxworth donor center receive a $10 eGift card. July 10-16: Cincinnati Burger Week - Blood donors can earn 150 points toward Burger Week by donating blood during the week.

Appointments are highly encouraged. Donors can schedule by calling (513) 451-0910 or by scheduling online at www.hoxworth.org