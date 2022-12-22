Blood Donations this Holiday Season

Hoxworth currently has a critical need for all blood types as well as platelets and asks that all eligible individuals schedule a lifesaving blood donation during the holidays.

Flu season, holiday parties, and winter vacations all impact donor turnout, and unfortunately the need for blood doesn’t take a break, and patients in our local hospitals will still need transfusions. Hoxworth operates seven neighborhood donor centers across the Tri-State.

Call 513-451-0910 or visit Hoxworth.org to schedule your blood donation. Saving lives close to home this holiday season.

