Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Blinds Done Right: Blinds, Shades, Shutters and more

Expert Window Treatments in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Explore Blinds, Shades, Shutters, and More for Your Home or Office
Blinds Done Right: Blinds, Shades, Shutters and more
Posted

Blinds Done Right makes window treatments simple. They bring top options directly to your home, measure precisely for a custom fit, and handle installation from start to finish. Call 859-261-0100 or visit blindsdoneright.com.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Let's Talk, Lawrenceburg! We want to talk with you Jan. 22 to find solutions, together